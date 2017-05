The smartd service can leads to ESXi 6.0 or 6.5 hosts no responding due to out of memory. I see that issue on ESXi 6.0 U2 and U3 both. I would recommend stay on ESXi 5.5 U3 at this moment.

We do see the issue persist even after stop smartd service.

Check out VMware official KB.

