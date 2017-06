You may see following problem if you login vCenter Server 6.0 by vSphere Client:

Login to the query service failed. The server could not interpret the communication from the client. (The remote server returned an error: (500) Internal Server Error.)

That’s because “Use Windows session credentials” checkbox is selected. Deselect it and give it a try.

Refer KB Searching the Inventory with the vSphere Client fails (2143566)

Advertisements