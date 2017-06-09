Just a quick post. When virtual machine cannot get DHCP IP address the first thing you want to check is firewall. Whatever Windows firewall or physical firewall. You should make sure UDP port 67 and 68 are not blocked. Otherwise you will see the virtual machine gets 169.x.x.x IP address only.

The two ports is required for DHCP client to query IP addresses. The methodology is introduced in RFC document.

DHCP uses UDP as its transport protocol. DHCP messages from a client

to a server are sent to the ‘DHCP server’ port (67), and DHCP

messages from a server to a client are sent to the ‘DHCP client’ port

(68). A server with multiple network address (e.g., a multi-homed

host) MAY use any of its network addresses in outgoing DHCP messages.

