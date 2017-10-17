Maximum Supported Boot Devices in Virtual Machine BIOS

Noticed a interesting limitation on VMware virtual machines. If you configure multiple SCSI controllers and distribute more than 8 virtual disks. You may experience randomly OS boot up failure when power cycle VMs. Only last 8 disks with higher SCSI ID present in boot order settings of BIOS. You cannot choose the disks with lower SCSI ID.

You need to following up VMware KB “Changing the boot order of a virtual machine using vmx options (2011654)” to force virtual machines boot up on proper SCSI node.

