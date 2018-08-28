“Timed out waiting for the PowerShell extension to start” in Visual Studio Code

When you load a PowerShell script you may see following error messages:
Timed out waiting for the PowerShell extension to start
If you see error logs, following appears:
The language service could not be started
One possible reason is your PowerShell executive policy is set to “AllSigned“. You can find the policy by run PowerShell command below.
Get-ExecutionPolicy
Run the following command in an elevated PowerShell window to change the policy.
Set-ExecutionPolicy -ExecutionPolicy RemoteSigned
