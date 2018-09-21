Show CDP Neighbor of Cisco UCS Uplinks

There are two ways to know which network switch ports the network uplinks of Cisco UCS Fabric Interconnects are connected to.

By CLI

SSH to the Cisco UCS Manager.

Connect to FI-A.

# connect nxos a

Show neighbor of network uplinks.

# show cdp neighbor interface ethernet <port num>

By PowerShell

Make sure Cisco PowerTool (For UCS Manager) is installed.

Enabling the Information Policy via UCSM GUI. Go to “Equipment” -> “Policies” tab -> “Global Policies” tab -> “Info Policy” area. Change to “Enabled“. (No impact to running blades)

Open a PowerShell window.

Connect to the UCS Manager.

# Connect-Ucs <UCS FQDN>

Show CDP neighbor details.

# Get-UcsNetworkLanNeighborEntry

Side notes

Following command can shows network switch name, network switch ports and FI ports

# Get-UcsNetworkLanNeighborEntry | Select deviceid,remoteinterface,localinterface

If you prefer to enable the “Info Policy” by PowerShell, run following command

# Get-UcsTopInfoPolicy | Set-UcsTopInfoPolicy -State enabled -Force

