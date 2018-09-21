Show CDP Neighbor of Cisco UCS Uplinks

There are two ways to know which network switch ports the network uplinks of Cisco UCS Fabric Interconnects are connected to.

By CLI

  • SSH to the Cisco UCS Manager.
  • Connect to FI-A.
# connect nxos a
  • Show neighbor of network uplinks.
# show cdp neighbor interface ethernet <port num>

By PowerShell

  • Make sure Cisco PowerTool (For UCS Manager) is installed.
  • Enabling the Information Policy via UCSM GUI.
    • Go to “Equipment” -> “Policies” tab -> “Global Policies” tab -> “Info Policy” area.
    • Change to “Enabled“. (No impact to running blades)
  • Open a PowerShell window.
  • Connect to the UCS Manager.
# Connect-Ucs <UCS FQDN>
  • Show CDP neighbor details.
# Get-UcsNetworkLanNeighborEntry

Side notes

Following command can shows network switch name, network switch ports and FI ports

# Get-UcsNetworkLanNeighborEntry | Select deviceid,remoteinterface,localinterface

If you prefer to enable the “Info Policy” by PowerShell, run following command

# Get-UcsTopInfoPolicy | Set-UcsTopInfoPolicy -State enabled -Force
