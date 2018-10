I usually document my scripts in OneNote. It would be perfect if OneNote 2016 can highlight scripts. I found a nice plugin call “NoteHighlight2016” for OneNote 2016. It’s not only for 32 bit but also for 64 bit. You can download it in Github.

The default codes are C#, SQL, CSS, JS, HTML, XML, JAVA, PHP, Perl, Python, Ruby, and CPP. But you can change the settings to show more or less in riboon.xml in the installation folder.

Advertisements