Quick Note: Password is incorrect when access admin$ or c$ on Windows

There are default shares for administration purpose on Windows. You can access it by //computer name/admin$ or //computer name/c$ .

You may see the “password is incorrect” error when access the shares. Even you entered correct password for the machine.

The problem is local group policy is using guest only mode for sharing. But the guest account is disabled on the target machine.

You need to run gpedit.msc to open Local Group Policy Editor. And change the option “Sharing and security model for local accounts” to Classic .

Configure sharing and security model for local accounts