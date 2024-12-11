-
I recently installed Jenkins 2.479.2 on MacOS Sequoia (15.1). The service is working fine on http://localhost:8080, but it can not be accessed from any other devices at my home. This post provided solutions to fix that issue. Here is a summary:
I was trying to retrieve a report in a Bitbucket instance. The return from the API contains event dates. However, the value looks strange. It is something like 1680143775227. The format looks like Unix Epoch Timestamp. But it was converted to a far future time in any online converters. The .Net action [System.DateTime]::UnixEpoch.AddSeconds() threw an…
Discover the practical insights into solving grounding issues when interfacing a motor driver board with a Raspberry Pi.
When you connect to a Windows server with Ansible, you may see the error message “KDC reply did not match expectations while getting initial credentials”. One possible reason is that the domain name that you used in the Ansible playbook command line doesn’t match the domain name that is configured in the Linux krb5.conf. The…
Terraform Cloud has a rich API. However, the API documentation does not mention how to list all users. We can leverage the organization membership API and the PowerShell command Invoke-RestMethod to get a user list.
When you run Connect-NsxtServer in the PowerCLI, it may show “Unable to connect to the remote server“. Because the error message is a little bit confusing with other login issues. It’s not easy to troubleshoot. The actual reason is the NSX-T uses a self-signed certificate, and the PowerCLI cannot accept the certificate automatically. The fix…
Create a new control file with the name .terraformrc or terraform.rc in your profile folder. Add the following lines: Create the folder .terraform.d/plugin-cache in your profile folder. The providers will be downloaded to the cache folder when you run terraform init. If you don’t want to create the control file in the profile folder. Alternative…
Provisioning Windows machines with Terraform is easy. Configuring Windows machines with Ansible is also not complex. However, it’s a little bit challenging to combine them. The following steps are some ideas about handling a Windows machine from provisioning to post configuration without modifying the winrm configuration on the guest operating system.
I could not log in to any Microsoft account when using a VPN. The solution is to add the Your account to the loopback exemption. However, I’ll explain the reason in this post.