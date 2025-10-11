How to Configure WINRM for Windows Servers in Home Labs

Windows Servers rely on the WINRM protocol to be managed remotely. The following procedure helps to enable the protocol in home labs. A Windows 2025 server has WINRM enabled by default as long as it is joined to a domain that applied the following settings in GPO.
- Go to Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> Windows Components -> Windows Remote Management -> WinRM Service
1.1 Enable everything except “Specify channel binding token hardening level” and “Specify channel binding token hardening level“.
2. Go to Computer Configuration -> Preferences -> Windows Settings -> Registry -> Create a new Registry Item with the following settings.
Action:
Create
Hive:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE
Key Path:
SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\WSMAN\Client
Value name: maxEnvelopeSize
Value type:
REG_DWORD
Value data:
1048576
Run the command
winrm get winrm/config in a terminal. The value of the second line in the output should be the same one that is configured in the GPO.
Config
MaxEnvelopeSizekb = 1048576
MaxTimeoutms = 60000
Credit to the answer in powershell – Can you get the MaxEnvelopeSizeKb without needing to be an admin? – Stack Overflow
Please refer details to [MS-WSMAN]: wsman:MaxEnvelopeSize | Microsoft Learn
Some posts say that the key name is MaxEnvelopeSizekb. I think this is incorrect.
