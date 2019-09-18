Agentless Management with PowerShell for DELL iDRAC

DELL provides agentless management of iDRAC by PowerShell. It’s more convenience for enterprise level infrastructure compare with HPE Scripting Tools or Cisco PowerTools. You don’t have to install any extra software to retrieve hardware data from iDRAC

DELL provides an article “Agentless Management with PowerShell 3.0 – CIM Cmdlets and iDRAC/Lifecycle Controller” with a sample code which is very detail. The scripts leverage public repos on internet: schemas.dell.com.

But what if your infrastructure is offline or internet is blocked?

After few hours dig into it. I found a workaround works in my environment.

Go to DCIM library profile to find profile of what your iDRAC. (I use DCIM System Info Profile for example) The document tells what’s the ” Implementation Namespace” and “Central Class”. Follow sample code in DELL document but when you connect CIM session use following format:

Get-CimInstance -CimSession $session -ClassName <class name> -Namespace <Name space name>

In my sample, the command is:

Get-CimInstance -CimSession $session -ClassName DCIM_SystemView -Namespace "root/dcim"

