Cannot Open Cisco UCS KVM Console By Java

When you lunch KVM console in Cisco UCS Manager. You probably get following error message:

Unable to launch the application Error: you can not run this program because your system deployment.config file states that an enterprise configuration file is mandatory…

This is caused by Java. There are two things you can try to fix KVM console:

Install Java on a directory without “space”. For example, install it on C:\java\jre7.

Delete Sun folder in C:\windows\. But please make a backup of the folder since it may contains some special configuration of your enterprise.

I have another blog talking about UCS KVM issue: Cisco UCS Blade Cannot Get IP Address for KVM

