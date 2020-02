4K screen is getting popular in recent years. You may see some challenge for legacy applications. Such as “Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection Manager”. It’s stopped developed since 2014. But it’s still a useful tool for server administrators.

You may see the windows overfits screen on 4K display. The fix is:

Go to properties of “ RDCMan.exe “ “ Compatibility ” tab “ Change high DPI settings ” Uncheck “ Override high DPI scaling behavior “.

