Access Deny When Run PowerShell Scripts on Windows Server

You may get access deny when modify particular section of Windows Server. Such as some registry keys or system directories.

The reason is Windows Server protects sensitive part of operating system. This is similar like running command without root permission on Linux. You have to run as administrator to work around access deny problem.

I faced this issue when run guest command on Embotics Commander workflow. Looks like there is no official document talk about this issue. The workaround is disable UAC on Windows Server. Following are some helpful references.

Please refer to Disabling User Account Control (UAC) on Windows Server to understanding impact of disable UAC.

There are plenty of articles on internet talk about how to disable UAC.

There are two steps:

Disable UAC notification in Control Panel .

. Change value of key EnableLUA from 1 to 0 in registry path HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\policies\system .

You may need to reboot the server, or wait few minutes.

Validation is you should see a reminder message when run command.

