Get HPE SSD Hard Disk Information by PowerShell

Summary

HPE published an advisor for SSD issue recently. The issue impacts most popular Proliant servers in the world. The remediation is upgrading firmware. Unfortunately HPE doesn’t have a product can easy report hard disk model for Gen9 and earlier models. I have tried HPE OneView and OneView Global Dashboard. However, we can get SSD hard disk information by PowerShell through API.

Solution

Following procedure helps you get SSD hard disk information in large environment.

Make sure you have same credential available on iLO of Proliant servers. It can be local or domain credentials. Prepare a Windows 2016 or Windows 10 computer with latest patch and internet. Install HPEiLOCmdlet by following PowerShell command

Install-Module -Name HPEiLOCmdlets Run following command to connect to HPE iLO

$Conn = Connect-HPEiLO -IP xxx -User xxx -Password xxx -DisableCertificateAuthentication Run following command to retrieve HPE Smart Array Storage Controller information.

$HardDisks = Get-HPEiLOSmartArrayStorageController -Connection $Conn Run following command to get physical disk information.

$HardDisks.Controllers.PhysicalDrives

Conclusion

PowerShell API is much flexible to get any information of hardware. The solution above is core part. Of course you can leverage ForEach-Object to do some automation report to export to CSV file. PowerShell is not only method, you can also get SSD hard disk information by other API.

