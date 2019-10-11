Authentication failed when clone git repository on Windows for Bitbucket

I wrote a post talk about how to install Git and integrate with Visual Studio Code for Bitbucket server. Today, I got following message when I cloned a new repository. The reason was incorrect password.
fatal: Authentication failed for ‘https://bb.zhengwu.org/vmware.git/’
Time needed: 10 minutes.
Following is express solution for authentication failed for git repository clone.
- Open “Credential Manager” on Windows
a. Click Start button
b. Type “Credential Manager” and open it
c. Click “Windows Credentials“.
- Change password for Git repository
a. Click your Git repository in the list
b. Click “Edit” to change credential.