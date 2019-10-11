Authentication failed when clone git repository on Windows for Bitbucket

I wrote a post talk about how to install Git and integrate with Visual Studio Code for Bitbucket server. Today, I got following message when I cloned a new repository. The reason was incorrect password.

fatal: Authentication failed for ‘https://bb.zhengwu.org/vmware.git/’

Time needed: 10 minutes. Following is express solution for authentication failed for git repository clone. Open “Credential Manager” on Windows a. Click Start button

b. Type “Credential Manager” and open it

c. Click “Windows Credentials“. Change password for Git repository a. Click your Git repository in the list

b. Click “Edit” to change credential.

