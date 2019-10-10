Disable Default Untitled Tab in Visual Studio

A new tab with name “Untitled-1” is opened by default when you run Visual Studio if you closed all files last time run Visual Studio. It’s not big deal but annoying. Following is how to disable the default untitled tab in Visual Studio

Click “Manage” button on lower left corner of Visual Studio. Search keyword “Untitled“. You will find a option call “Workbench: Startup Editor“. It’s “newUntitiledFile” by default. Change it to “none“.

Now. “Untitled-1” tab goes away when you launch Visual Studio next time.

